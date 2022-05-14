news, local-news, jekyll and hyde, rpac, interactive theatre

The two faces of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde provided a comic backdrop to a piece of interactive theatre at RPAC on May 13. The show was delivered in a new format at RPAC's auditorium to a receptive audience, many of whom became characters in the show.

