news, local-news, fishing, sport, catch, dam, rain, fish

Seqwater has temporarily closed several dams due to the recent significant rainfall into the catchment and the resulting water flowing over the spillway. They will reopen as soon as it is safe to do so. Please visit the Seqwater website for the latest updates. The influx of water was rather unfortunate as the dams were starting to fish well, with the fish feeling well as they were getting ready to spawn. This week Rick Hughes is featured with a healthy bass he caught from the North Pine Dam. The heavy rain combined with strong winds just about shut down all fishing forms except those who could fish the sheltered spots. Living on an island, I managed to fish one day close to the mangroves out of the wind. Besides catching a few small sweetlip, I hooked one fantastic fish on a strip of mullet flesh. It took off in half a meter of water and headed towards Peel Island. I could only hang on and watch the line spool off my reel. Eventually, I held onto my spool, hoping that the extra weight would cause the fish to stop, but my line parted at the knot where the leader joined my braid. Big fish do go very shallow when they are feeding. Before the weather event arrived, the flathead fishing along our shores was terrific, with most anglers catching a few on live bait and lures. My friend landed two beside a local jetty and lost several flatheads because he used a ten-pound leader. Flathead seems to be so focused on their prey that a leader of thirty pounds does not deter them if you use live bait. I also always take a landing net when the possibility of flathead is on offer. They will often bite through your leader as their heads are lifted out of the water. So, it is best to use a net and keep them in the water to remain as calm as possible. The influx of the banana prawns also comes with the mulloway moving into the drop-offs. Sound out the prawns and you will find the mulloway, use live prawns or live mullet for best results. At night, mulloway is very active at the turn of the tides. The snapper should still be about, so if you can find the time to go fishing in the coming week, you should be on to a few fish. If you have any fishing questions, photographs of your catch or if you would like a coaching session, please get in touch with Michael at desdavidmichael@gmail.com.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/65ac647a-8f3c-4935-8db3-2525e9baaf28.JPG/r13_0_4884_2752_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg