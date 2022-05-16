news, local-news, federal election 2022, pre-polling, early voting centres, aec

Early voting centres have been opened since May 9 to voters unable to attend an election day polling booth. The Australian Electoral Commission is ensuring each venue undertakes the appropriate safety measures, urging voters to plan their vote carefully amidst the threat of COVID-19. Electoral Commissioner Tom Rogers says the AEC is working to ensure, "each venue has the appropriate COVID safety measures in place and people can feel comfortable to come and vote." Voting centres will be equipped with COVID safety measures such as dedicated AEC hygiene officers, regular sanitisation of voting booths and pencils, increased polling officials, venue capacity limits, social distancing, and hand hygiene sanitising measures. Staff at polling booths will be wearing masks as is required by the AEC. However, vaccination is not required for voters who wish to attend voting centres or engage in campaign activities in person. Mr Rogers urges voters to be patient and respect polling booth staff with social distancing measures, and sanitisation arrangements inevitably slowing down voting processes. "Nobody likes to wait, and we work hard on minimising queues for Australian voters as much as possible," Mr Rogers said. "Not everyone will be happy if there is a queue or agree with the COVID safety measures in place, but our temporary staff are simply carrying out instructions and doing their job to the best of their ability." Election day polling booths for Bowman are listed below.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/175071077/326b557f-d4a9-4775-93c8-e88abce41e50.jpg/r0_163_3456_2116_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg