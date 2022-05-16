Early voting centres to open May 9 ahead of federal election
Early voting centres have been opened since May 9 to voters unable to attend an election day polling booth.
The Australian Electoral Commission is ensuring each venue undertakes the appropriate safety measures, urging voters to plan their vote carefully amidst the threat of COVID-19.
Electoral Commissioner Tom Rogers says the AEC is working to ensure, "each venue has the appropriate COVID safety measures in place and people can feel comfortable to come and vote."
Voting centres will be equipped with COVID safety measures such as dedicated AEC hygiene officers, regular sanitisation of voting booths and pencils, increased polling officials, venue capacity limits, social distancing, and hand hygiene sanitising measures.
Staff at polling booths will be wearing masks as is required by the AEC. However, vaccination is not required for voters who wish to attend voting centres or engage in campaign activities in person.
Mr Rogers urges voters to be patient and respect polling booth staff with social distancing measures, and sanitisation arrangements inevitably slowing down voting processes.
"Nobody likes to wait, and we work hard on minimising queues for Australian voters as much as possible," Mr Rogers said.
"Not everyone will be happy if there is a queue or agree with the COVID safety measures in place, but our temporary staff are simply carrying out instructions and doing their job to the best of their ability."
Election day polling booths for Bowman are listed below.
- Alexandra Hills - Alexandra Hills State Primary School, 12 Princeton Ave ALEXANDRA HILLS
- Alexandra Park - Alexandra Hills State High School, 3-27 Windemere Rd ALEXANDRA HILLS
- Amity Point - Amity Point Community Club, Wallum Creek Dr AMITY POINT
- Bay View Thornlands - Bay View State School, 77 Ziegenfusz Rd THORNLANDS
- Birkdale - Birkdale State School, 74 Agnes St BIRKDALE
- Birkdale South - Birkdale South State School, 451 Old Cleveland Rd E BIRKDALE
- Brisbane North - Brisbane City Hall, King George Square BRISBANE CITY
- Capalaba - Capalaba State College Senior Campus, 53-59 School Rd CAPALABA
- Capalaba West - Capalaba State College Junior Campus, 150-154 Mount Cotton Rd CAPALABA
- Cleveland - Cleveland District State High School, 85-103 Queen St CLEVELAND
- Cleveland Central - Cleveland State School, 85-103 Queen St CLEVELAND
- Coochiemudlo Island - Coochiemudlo Public Hall, 345 Victoria Pde South, COOCHIEMUDLO ISLAND
- Coolnwynpin - Coolnwynpin State School, 6 Telaska Ct CAPALABA
- Dunwich - Dunwich State Primary School, 37 Bingle Rd DUNWICH
- Hilliard - Hilliard State School, 106-110 Hanover Dr ALEXANDRA HILLS
- Macleay Island - Macleay Island Community Centre Hall, 32-40 High Central Rd MACLEAY ISLAND
- Mt Cotton - Mt Cotton State School, 1246-1264 Mount Cotton Rd MOUNT COTTON
- Ormiston - Ormiston State School, 82-110 Gordon St ORMISTON
- Point Lookout - Point Lookout Bowls Club, 75 Dickson Way POINT LOOKOUT
- Redland Bay - Redland Bay Community Hall, 5-9 Weinam St REDLAND BAY
- Redland Bay South - Redland Bay State School, 125-141 Gordon Rd REDLAND BAY
- Russell Island - Russell Island Recreation Hall, 1 Alison Cres RUSSELL ISLAND
- Thorneside - SEB Steiner School, 12 John St THORNESIDE
- Thornlands - Thornlands State School, Panorama Dr THORNLANDS
- Thornlands South - Redland District Special School, 51-53 Panorama Dr THORNLANDS
- Victoria Point - Victoria Point State School, School Rd VICTORIA POINT
- Victoria Point Central - Faith Lutheran College Redlands Junior School, 132-136 Link Rd VICTORIA POINT
- Victoria Point South - Victoria Point Baptist Church, 11 Barcrest Dr VICTORIA POINT
- Vienna Woods - Vienna Woods State School, 12-30 Heffernan Rd ALEXANDRA HILLS
- Wellington Point - Trinity Uniting Church, 47 Marlborough Rd WELLINGTON POINT
- Wellington Point West - St Mary Mackillop Catholic Parish Primary School, 12 Hardy Rd BIRKDALE