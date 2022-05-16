news, local-news, mates uputh theatre, mentoring

MATES has invited thespians aged 10 to 21 invited to join the inaugural MATES Youth Theatre mentoring program. The program created by Mates Theatre Genesis Inc. (MATES) the longest running community theatre group in the Redlands, will allow participants to audition, rehearse and perform a production under the guidance of experienced mentors. MATES' president Kath Kunde said that in order to gain an understanding of the roles involved in a production, each youth participant could experience an on-stage acting role and a backstage crew/ production role. This initiative is funded with assistance from the outgoing Mt Cotton Drama Group which donated funds to MATES in 2016 with the express caveat that the funds would foster youth in theatre. "Let's face it, our members aren't getting any younger, and we hope developing well-rounded theatre skills in our youth will help keep community theatre alive for decades to come. There is such a wealth of experience in MATES and other community theatres in Redlands and the Brisbane area," Ms Kunde said. "This experience should be available to anyone, especially young people, to help them in their theatre journey now and for years to come." The first production under the program will be The Confounded Nugget a pantomime written by Redlanders Merle Bowen and Trisha Cation, originally for performance by the Macleay Entertainment Group at the island's progress hall. "he author's notes to the director clearly state that 'this is a pantomime and therefore acting should be over the top'. Every emotion, action and reaction is extreme. Audience participation is essential." The script promises plenty of fun for actors, crew and audience.. Auditions will be held on May 23, with performances scheduled for August 4-14. Auditions, rehearsals and shows will be at the Donald Simpson Community Centre, Cleveland. All participants will require evidence of double vaccination against COVID-19 or a medical exemption certificate. Participants aged 18 and over will need to have or obtain a Blue Card. Rehearsals will be held from 6pm to 9.30pm on Monday and Wednesdays and from 10.30am to 3.30pm on Sundays at the Donald Simpson Community Centre. Registration is $40 for members with non members paying an additional $20 membership fee. Register on matestg.org.au/youth-theatre, 0492 875 853 or president@matestg.org.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzEARDRGCuRfbryqRxgZWD/84d5e841-5628-4b01-a844-18b3afb1c133.jpg/r853_603_3370_2025_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Youth Theatre mentorship program in time for MATES pantomime