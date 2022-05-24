news, local-news, cost of living, bills, health

As rising living costs continue to stretch household budgets, the state's health promotion agency Health and Wellbeing Queensland have released a guide on reducing grocery bills. The agency suggests weekly grocery shops are contributing to higher living costs and recommends several suggestions for reducing household food spending. Health and Wellbeing Queensland Principal Nutritionist Mathew Dick encourages Queenslanders to plan their weekly shop carefully in order to save money. "We know Queensland household budgets are under pressure now more than ever, and people are feeling the pinch at the supermarket check-out," he said. Mr Dick is urging shoppers to browse supermarket catalogues for specials in order to limit impulse purchases. "It's possible to keep your weekly shop healthy and low-cost by being a savvy shopper and getting as much use out of your groceries as possible," said Mr Dick. "Cooking bigger batches and freezing meals will help stretch your food further and save you time." The tips also include bulking up meals with legumes, buying in-season vegetables, reducing food waste, proper food storage to maximise freshness and regular hydration. ABS data on household spending for the March quarter showed Queensland households were spending 11.1 per cent more per month on food and 5 per cent more in total. Nationally, household spending increased 7.7 per cent.

