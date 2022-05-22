news, local-news, redlands, bayside, ukulele, brisbane, play, music, meet, social

Redland and Moreton Bay ukulele players have a new opportunity to find their own tune at bayside jam sessions. The Waterloo Bay Lesiure Centre comes alive once a month as ukulele players, both experienced and new to the instrument, get together. Brisbane Ukulele Musicians' Society (BUMS) members Merv and Barbro Harcourt arranged the regular jam sessions as an opportunity for local musicians to meet up and play songs together. At the meet ups, experienced ukulele musicians perform 30 minute sets playing up to eight songs while the audience strums and sings along. Lyrics and chords are projected onto the screen and set leaders explain strum patterns used to help players improve their song repertoire and skills. The BUMS Inc. is a Brisbane based group with more than 250 members who promote the benefits of playing music on the ukulele and singing together. Jams are held across Brisbane in Coorparoo, Sumner Park, Geebung, Ferny Grove and Milton, but the organisation also hosts concerts, workshops and the biennial SPRUKE Brisbane Ukulele Festival. The Wynnum Jam Sessions are run at the Waterloo Bay Leisure Centre on the fourth Friday of each month from 7-9pm, with the next jam Friday, May 27.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/9b262e91-15e2-4df4-adf9-b6b9eaba35f0.jpg/r0_55_2766_1618_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg