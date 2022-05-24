Blissful canal front living

news, property,

Property details: Raby Bay This stunning, lowset waterfront home in gorgeous Raby Bay is ready to become your new dream home with four bedrooms, lavish living spaces and a magnificent outdoor area overlooking the pool and canal. With an attractive front facade, the double door entry makes way to a grand entrance with high ceilings and tiled flooring. The luxurious living area combines dining, casual seating and a wet bar for the ultimate entertainment venue. It extends around the chef-inspired kitchen to include a games area and additional dining space. Through sliding doors, you reach the expansive patio area that provides the most magnificent outdoor space, where you can take full advantage of beautiful Queensland weather. A sparkling swimming pool allows you to relax in the water while looking out over the canals. The kitchen is up to the task with dual built-in ovens, a larger cooktop built into the beautiful stone benchtops and a range of gloss white flush cabinets. Sumptuous and stunning best describes the master suite with sliding doors that give access to the patio and exquisite views across the canal. A magnificent ensuite has a corner spa bath and separate shower for ultimate rest and relaxation and the walk-in robe will also impress with plenty of space. Each of the remaining three bedrooms is bright and spacious with built-in robes and ceiling fans. Ducted air-conditioning throughout provides year-round comfort. This beautiful bayside residence has so many quality features that make it a special place to call home. Click HERE to see the latest real estate E-edition.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5Xj5RPCKdk6kSmUpmfZzuK/6c14f8d7-da44-4e18-bf6b-1efb999ddbed.jpg/r12_283_5452_3357_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg