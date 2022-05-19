news, local-news, henry pike, lnp, bowman, satellite mental health service, head to health, funding, support, community

The federal government has funded a $3.4 million Head to Health satellite service at Redland Bay to support residents struggling with mental health issues. LNP Bowman candidate Henry Pike said the Head to Health adult mental health satellite service would boost services already supporting Redland residents. "Head to Health satellite services, like the one being established here in Bowman are designed to provide a welcoming, low stigma, 'no wrong door,' entry point for adults to access mental health information, services and supports," Mr Pike said. "I encourage people who are worried about their own or a loved one's mental health to visit this centre. You don't have to go it alone. "The services are free, and referrals can also be made for more intensive mental health care or social supports if needed." The Redland Bay Heat to Health satellite service is part of a $3 billion investment to the National Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Plan, with more services to be established across Australia. The $3.4 million Redland Bay satellite service will be commissioned by Brisbane South Primary Health Network (PHN) over four years to establish and operate the facility. The PHN will consult with the Redland community to ensure that the satellite provides services in a way that meets their needs. It will be integrated within the primary care setting to offer support to adults with moderate to severe levels of mental illness over the short to medium term. Minister for Health and Aged Care Greg Hunt said the program aimed to provide community-based mental health services. "We know that the pandemic and the measures taken to contain it have been incredibly difficult and stressful for many Australians, and particularly younger Australians," Mr Hunt said. "That is why we are prioritising mental health support, ensuring that young people have access to care that can help them recover and reach their full potential as we reopen the country." Mr Pike said a Morrison Government would continue to ensure Australians could access information, advice, counselling or treatment at any time, anywhere.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/cf774063-92b7-4073-978b-785df61bf79f.JPG/r0_17_5560_3158_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

LNP federal satellite service to boost Redlands' mental health