Cleveland Get your tickets for the Mater Private Hospital Redland Auxiliary's annual Trivia Night on Friday June 10 at 7.15pm for a 7.30 start. Best "Q" themed table wins a prize, $30 per person. Contact Sandy at 3163 8859 or sandy.pettit@mater.org.au to book. Capalaba Celebrate National Reconciliation Week at the Capalaba Library with Quandamooka Traditional Owner Matt Burns, sharing the Quandamooka experience through dance, face painting and the digeridoo, Saturday May 26. Wellington Point Wellington Point Bowls Club will host a free Come and Try day on Sunday May 29 from 12.30pm with prizes and a BBQ. Birkdale The Birkdale Community Precinct open days have been cancelled due to weather but you can still have your say on the Draft Master Plan at yoursay.redland.qld.gov.au/ until June 6. Birkdale The Anglican Parish of Waterloo Bay will hold its annual Olde English Fair on 28 May 2022, from 8am-3pm at St George's Church, corner of Thorne Road and Victor Street with demonstrations and market stalls to take you back in time. Alexandra Hills The Bush Oasis Community Markets will be held at the Redlands Church of Christ, Saturday, May 28, 9am-1pm with locally made arts and crafts, sausage sizzle, donuts and coffee. Cleveland Art and Carafe is on the first Friday of every month at the Grand View Hotel. A simple guided art class on June 3 from 6.30pm, limited to 20 people. For more information contact the venue. Cleveland Parents and Prams is a free activity held monthly at RAG for parents and young children. This Wednesday, June 1, create your own self-portrait at 9.30am, 10.30am and 11.30am.

WHAT'S ON What's on across Redlands Coast - May 25 2022