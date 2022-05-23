news, local-news, small business, millar's plumbing services, wellington point, grants, state government, medium, grow, create jobs

Small businesses in the Redlands will grow with government support as applications open for grants of up to $50,000 from the state government. The grants have already benefited a food supplier and plumbing business to create jobs and expand their businesses in the area. The government has also created a more simple method of applying for grants to streamline the process. Small to medium sized businesses can apply for the latest round of Business Growth Fund grants to help them grow and create jobs. Minister for employment and small business Di Farmer said $2 million would be available to help Queensland businesses expand. "This is the fourth round of Business Growth Fund grants that help evolving small and medium-sized businesses to buy highly specialised equipment to accelerate growth," Ms Farmer said. In round three $1.85 million was given to 40 Queensland Small and medium-sized businesses including a food manufacturer and a plumbing service in the Redlands who shared $100,000. Melissa Millar from Wellington Point's, Millar's Plumbing Service, said the grant would be used to purchase specialised machinery and equipment. "We are finding employment of qualified plumbers a challenge, so we were looking for services we can offer to employ mature aged plumbers who can't do all the physical work in the trade but can operate this specialised equipment," she said. "The expansion in services allows us to hire out this machinery and labour, assisting both other plumbing companies and us. "We are focused on reinvestment for building apprenticeship opportunities, mentoring programs and growth in the plumbing industry." She said the government support was vital to helping the business create jobs, but mentoring sessions also helped them fine-tine their business plan and operations. Cleveland's Temple Foods specialises in the contract manufacturing of dry blends and fast moving consumer goods products in the health industry. It used its grant to help upgrade the production line by purchasing a flow wrapping machine to increase the flexibility and capacity of production capabilities. Member for Redlands, Kim Richard said the application process for the grants had been simplified to make it as easy as possible. "Businesses now have the opportunity to prepare their applications and be ready to submit when Expressions of Interest open on 31 May," she said. The Business Growth Fund is part of $25 million of grants unveiled a year ago, which also includes the new programs, Business Basics and Business Boost. To access the Business Growth Fund guidelines and find out how to apply visit the Business Queensland website at www.business.qld.gov.au or call 1300 654 687.

