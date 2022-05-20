news, local-news, mater hospital, tirals, clinical, research, queensland, education, progress, medical

Mater has called on Queenslanders to take part in hospital-led clinical trials and help progress medical research letting people live longer. Mater Research runs more than 200 clinical trials at Mater Hospitals, including at Redlands, to improve the health outcomes for Queensland. Mater Clinical Trials Unit Manager, Dr Julie Cichero said clinical trials were essential in making scientific discoveries beneficial for patients. "Clinical trials are a vital step in progressing potential vaccines and preventative measures to reduce the risk of illness and disease and in offering new treatments and hope for sick Queenslanders," she said. "High quality clinical trials are the only way to establish the safety and efficacy of new medications, interventions and diagnostic tests that have been developed in laboratories before they are introduced into clinical practice," she said. Mater is involved in 201 Phase I to IV clinical trials, of these 99 are Industry-sponsored. Treatments like vaccines and cancer treatments can only be made available to patients through robust clinical trials. Dr Cichero said all Mater clinical trials were thoroughly researched and reviewed to ensure high standard studies and the prioritisation of participants, and expert clinitians helped drive the advances. "Our Clinical Trials Unit supports trials across Mater Research's program areas ranging from chronic and integrated care to cancer, and neuroscience, through to mother and baby health. One trial already under way focuses on a drug aimed at reducing the risk of high blood pressure in pregnancy. Vanessa Julius was identified at her 12-week pregnancy scan as at high risk for developing pre-eclampsia and was invited to join the ESPRESSO clinical trial through Mater Mothers' Hospital. Now in her second trimester, she said joining the trial was an easy decision. "It was an easy decision because I've had long term hypertension which makes me high risk for developing the pregnancy-related blood pressure condition," she said. "I also had a preterm delivery with my first child, so I welcomed being involved in anything that could potentially reduce my risk with this baby." The trial investigates if the anti-reflux medication esomeprazole can help prevent or control pre-eclampsia in pregnancy. The Phase II trial will report on the drug's safety and tolerability and pave the way for a more wide scale trial of the efficacy of the drug. People interested in joining a Mater-led clinical trial can contact the Mater Clinical Trials Unit on clinical.trials@mater.uq.edu.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/abe006d9-41c4-432a-b087-30f7c1c87429.jpg/r0_323_3803_2472_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg