THE Wynnum Manly Seagulls will flock to North Stradbroke Island in June for a Queensland Cup clash at Ron Stark Oval. The match against North Queensland Capras, to be held on June 5, will be the first time the club has played at Dunwich since 2019. Their last trip to the Redlands came in July last year at Pinklands Sporting Complex in Thornlands, where they lost 42-12 to Northern Pride. Seagulls chief executive Hanan Laban said the club's partnership with Deadly Choices and Redland City Council allowed Wynnum to form a supportive network that helped people lead a healthy life. "As a rugby league club, we wholeheartedly support maintaining a healthy lifestyle," he said. "We embrace the opportunity that our platform provides us to bring people closer together and to spread positive messages throughout the community. "We're excited for June 5 and we'd like to recognise Deadly Choices and Redland City Council, as this event would not be possible without their support." Yulu Burri Ba Health Service chief executive David Collins said the match would give Wynnum supporters the chance to venture over to the island and enjoy a unique cultural experience. "This game also provides an amazing opportunity for us to encourage positive health practices by incentivising health checks for supporters to receive a limited edition Deadly Choices Seagulls shirt," he said. "It's a promotion that has worked extremely well for us with the ongoing support of Wynnum Seagulls, particularly in ensuring our younger people are encouraged to live healthy, deadly lives." Redland Mayor Karen Williams said the council was proud to be supporting the match on North Stradbroke Island. "The match will also boost local tourism and business by showcasing the beautiful backdrop of the island," she said. "In partnership with Minjerribah's Yulu-Burri-Ba health clinic and the Deadly Choices initiative, the match will also raise awareness of Quandamooka culture and promote health care access and initiatives for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people." Players and staff will also be involved in rugby league coaching clinics and other activities on the island in the lead up to the game. Sealink have partnered with the Seagulls and will be running additional ferries to and from Stradbroke Island on match day. The game, which kicks off at 2.10pm, is sponsored by Deadly Choices and Redland City Council. Read more local sport news here

