As the summer darts season in the Redlands comes to a close, finals between divisions are heating up. Leading teams are The Fun Guns in division one, Whooo Cares in division two and Red Barons in division three. The battle for mens' and womens' champions is also looking to be an epic battle of skills. Victorian Easter Classic champion Amanda Loch is looking to challenge 2021 Redland Darts Association Women's champion Sharon Miller. The new darts season will begin in July and nominations for teams and players are open now. Teams are still looking for players and anyone interested in joining can contaact Ann on 0409265263. Projectile Dysfunction 9, Game of Throwns 7; The Fun Guns 11, Jokers 5; Dumpstarz 11, Dart Vaders 5. Highest peg men: Jeremy Fagg and Laurie Loch (110), women: Lorraine burn (83) There were no division two results this week. Phantom Throwers 8, 3 Darts to the Wind 6; Bridge Burners 7, Red Barons 7; 60's are Us 10, What's the Point 4. Highest peg men: Grant Davis (82) Camile Teoh (77) 180's went to Dave Furjes, Laurie Loch, Ian Russell, Chris Krabbe, Bob Cowan, Shane Jackson, Ian Martin, Jeremy Fagg (4). Another highlight was Darcy Leo scoring his first 100.

