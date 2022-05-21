news, local-news, election, federal, votes, AEC, henry pike, donisha duff

UPDATE 9.00PM LNP Bowman candidate Henry Pike has claimed victory in the seat of Bowman. The AEC reports Pike ahead with 54.8 per cent of the of the two-party preferred votes after 45.1 per cent counted. More to come EARLIER 8.30PM ALP Bowman candidate Donisha Duff says she's confident the people of Bowman have elected her despite early counts showing LNP candidate Henry Pike holding the lead. Ms Duff said she had visited 14 polling booths across the Redlands as residents elected a new candidate in the sear of Bowman for the first time in 18 years. "I've had some really good conversations across all the booths and there's definitely some strong feelings out there that we need to change." At 8.30 pm Mr Pike held 54.81 per cent of the two-party preferred votes with 39 per cent counted. EARLIER 7.00PM POLLS have closed across the Redlands and voters are now waiting to find out who will lead the country over the next three years. The LNP has the lead in Bowman, with Henry Pike currently holding 52.24 per cent of the two-party preferred vote. The AEC says about 43 per cent of ballot papers have been counted, and there has been a swing of 5.5 per cent towards the Labor party. Pike has also won about 38 per cent of the primary vote. More to come

