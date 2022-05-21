Duff concedes in Bowman

news, local-news,

Donisha Duff has conceded in the election race for the seat of Bowman but says she is confident Australia has elected an Albanese government in a bid for a leadership change. Ms Duff said she was disappointed to concede but that she held out hope for the ALP to win the seat of Bowman in the future. "It's a big margin to actually close in one election, I like to see that I've chipped away at that percentage," she said. Despite the loss on Bowman, Ms Duff said she expected other electorates to elect their local ALP members. "I've certainly had people who said they've been previously liberal voters say I can't bring myself to vote for this government, so they are voting ALP because we need a change." She said these views were shared among electorates across Australia and felt a change of government was imminent. Said she was excited an Albanese government would create a better future for Australians. As at 9.15pm, the ALP held 69 seats and the LNP held 47, with 27 in doubt. The ALP will need 76 seats to claim victory.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/6c009b61-a521-4d17-87cf-17130f7b3021.JPG/r13_312_5986_3687_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg