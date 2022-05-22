news, local-news,

The Live in Concert album of Redland soprano Mirusia has been nominated for Best Independent Classical Album or EP in the 2022 AIR Awards. The nomination follows her number one charting ARIA Album Songbird and the announcement of her new autobiographical show touring Australia this year. Mirusia's Live In Concert album was recorded and filmed at the Redlands Performing Arts Centre in February 2021 for the Live CD release and features songs from opera, Broadway musicals, folk, classical crossover and popular standards. Mirusia said she felt honoured and proud by the nomination. "I am so honoured, proud, grateful, and overwhelmed" she said. Mirusia will kick off her Songbird tour in Taree on August 12 with performances until October.. The show follows her life's journey in song from being an aspiring Queensland singer of Australian and Dutch heritage to international soprano sensation touring stadiums with André Rieu and her collaboration with the iconic band, The Seekers. From her personal songbook, she performs the music that has been most inspiring and shares the stories behind the music. This show will include classics spanning many genres and feature songs from her new album Songbird, including contemporary hits such as The Greatest Love of All, The Long and Winding Road, Jolene, and Fleetwood Mac's ode to love, Songbird.

AIR award nomination for Mirusia