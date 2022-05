news, local-news,

AN elderly woman has died in a house fire at Thorneside. Emergency services were called to the property on Leon Street about 3pm on Sunday to find the house "well alight". QFES crews found the woman, 90, deceased inside the home. The woman was the sole occupant of the property and is believed to be the home owner. Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire, but the blaze is not considered suspicious at this stage. Read more local news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/vHyXueUGfjjRm4YjRaAfUt/961062de-95a8-4635-bb4d-4f5f7c3018cd.jpg/r3_48_1035_631_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Elderly woman dies in Thorneside house blaze