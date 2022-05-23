news, local-news,

Why did B Davees and B Anderson, the letter writers, go to watch the March about Toondah Harbour? Had they thought it might be large so they would say it wasn't. I was in the march and from the roundabout on Middle st at the end of the shopping precinct to beyond the entrance to the shops towards Bloomfield street, the road was packed with people. Certainly much larger than the two of them coincidentally said 500 people. I am nearly 76 years old and have never in my life marched before, even when I opposed the Vietnam war and other events. Nevertheless, I thought it necessary to march to oppose a display of developmental stupidity. The fact is the polls say that 70 per cent or more of locals oppose the environmental damage this edifice will cause. This is an Australian precedent to use protected RAMSAR habitat for commercial use. This can be used as a precedent anywhere in the world. For this reason alone, it should be opposed. Garth Cottam Cleveland I write in support of Mr Ian Lynch. Letters R.C.B. May 4, 2022. I also have not had intelligent replies regarding my questions about this proposed complex. In your edition 04 May 2022, the council has released two more artists' impressions. They look pretty, yes pretty useless, as they show a mass of non-native flora, including palm trees, copious amounts of concrete paths and large swimming areas. Planting palm trees and non-native plants will only lead to the demise of more native fauna, including our city's emblem, the Koala. I have requested a floor plan for the area in previous correspondence with the council. This should include, (1) Points of entry and parking for cars, coaches and commercial vehicles. There are only 2 or 3 points of entry, Jones Road, west of the Baptist church. Old Cleveland Road East, to the north of the Willard Farm and the existing gate to the wireless station. Contrary to the council's replies, using these entries will cause major havoc and remove natural bushland, as both Jones road entry and the existing gateway entry will need establishing or extending. (2) Location of the white water park. Location of the look-alike swim area similar to Southbank lagoon. Location of the suggested canoe paddling facility. Placement of grandstands. Placement of pumping station and water filtration plant for both proposed water venues. Placement of catering and outdoor dining areas. Plus, other items of construction will be required. Council has stated that all this is only going on existing cleared land and that no natural timbered area will be disturbed. This project will only result in the demise of our natural fauna, as their natural habitat will suffer significant disturbance. (3) Council has also made it possible for residents to have a say on this project from April 30 to June 6. This is only another waste of ratepayers' money. The last survey conducted by the council resulted in selection number 8 of ratepayers' views being adopted. (4) Council is also bringing up the old chestnut of this project, giving us duplicated rail to Cleveland and the Southeast busway. Unfortunately, this will not happen for many years after the 2032 games, as the cost of these projects far outweighs the advantages. In your newspaper on May 4, 2022, it was also stated by our Mayor and council that they were leaving a legacy for the future. But unfortunately, the only legacy that I see from this debacle is the demise of more natural flora and fauna in our city. Bill Parker My main concerns are the environmental impact on the area and the fact that traffic movement in the area will become a bottleneck as the roads are even now becoming a slow slog in and out of the area as the council pander to developers by splitting every housing block sold in the Redlands creating a rabbit Warren of cars parked on streets instead of in garages, it's a joke, progress needs to be controlled at a steady pace, but it's out of control, too much to fast. Steve Green, Cleveland. t never ceases to amaze me how much pressure developers keep on pushing on the environment, local communities and all levels of governments to change existing rules - rules that were put in place for very good reasons. RAMSAR is there for a very good reason - the long term protection of flora and fauna that inhabit the area to keep living. These valid reasons have not changed a bit. Yet, the Walker group are determined their "particular" development is special or "more important economically" and that existing rules need to be overturned to accommodate a whole new suburb - a concrete jungle to replace fragile wetlands. Totally ludicrous state of affairs!! . Meanwhile, the high value of our local environment is never mentioned and never taken into account. It is just "mud" to government representatives. It's always the "value" of jobs, rates collected, business opportunities and profits in a short term gain that seems to be the only arguments offered. The Toondah Harbour ferry terminal appears to be really the only thing that needs upgrading. We certainly don't need any of the rest offered by developers who have no interest in living here. Expanding out and building over the mangrove mud to create high rise "water" living is a pipe dream with little regard for our future. I wish Walker would simply walk away and leave the wildlife in peace. Siggy Nowak, Cleveland

OPINION YOUR SAY: Why watch from the sidelines