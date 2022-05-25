news, local-news, sport, council, capalaba warriors

Capalaba Warriors Rugby League Club has secured funding for new lighting after floodwaters wrecked the club's old meter boxes in late February. The Redland City Council will help fund the upgrades, which will replace old halogen lights with more energy-efficient LED lights. Capalaba Warriors Club President Tanya Bonney was excited about the upgrades saying the lights will help reduce the club's electricity bills. "We are expecting to halve our power bills, which are currently about $2000 a quarter, and replacement costs for the lights should also be a lot less," she said. Flooding in late February caused extensive damage to the local sports club, with water levels rising above the 2011 peak to about six feet. Amongst the carnage left behind by the floodwaters was damage to the club's meter boxes that power the floodlights. The upgrades will allow the club to host night games again, much to the delight of Ms Bonney. "We had some blown halogen lights earlier this year, but we lost even more in the flooding in February and March when the water was high enough to get into our meter boxes," said Ms Bonney. "I'd like to thank everyone involved in helping the club get the money for the project." Division 8 Councillor Tracey Hughes said she too is excited for the club. "We expect work to start soon, depending on contractor availability, and every endeavour will be made to ensure the work has minimal disruption to the club," she said.

