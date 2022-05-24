news, local-news, RedCity Roar, basketball, loss, win, game, record, crowd

RedCity Roar basketball has set a new attendance record at the Paul Bancroft Centre despite both women's and men's going down to the Southern District Spartans. A record crowd of 767 people came to watch rivals face off, surpassing the record of 715 spectators set in 2021. Fans were treated to a tight contest in the women's game until star recruit point guard, Ariana Moorer went down with an ankle injury two and a half minutes into the first quarter and did not return to the game. Spartans seized the moment extending their defence. Our women's team fought back but Spartans ended up with a comfortable win 104 -76. In the men's game, Sydney Kings recruit Jayden Hodgson made an immediate impact with 28 points and 11 rebounds. The Plasmaide RedCity Roar threatened to break open the game a number of times throughout first half establishing a 13 point lead at one point but the Spartans fought back to make it a tough contest right through to the last few minutes. Spencer Parker was also a problem for the Spartans with 22 points, 9 rebounds 3 assists and 5 steals. The losses come after the RedCity Roar women's side started their season with a double victory in the team's first NBL1 North competition. After a win-less campaign in the inaugural NBL1 North season last year, coach Cassie Dover developed a team and culture around key players and the rewards have been well worth the wait. Ms Dover said her girls had already shown improvement after just a few games. "It has been an a massive investment, so many hours of toil have gone into our RedCity women's program to bring it up the this level," she said. Both the Roar men and women teams now have 2 wins and 2 losses under their belts and sit in the middle of the ladder early in the NBL1 North season. Next week they travel to the Sunshine Coast to take on the Sunshine Coast Phoenix. The Simple Promo Co women will be favourites as the Phoenix women have not won a game yet. The Plasmaide men will face a top four team in the Phoenix at Maroochydore Stadium, with women at 6.00pm and men at 8.00pm. The Roar teams have a bye round the following week but return to the First National Cleveland "Den" at the Paul Bancroft Centre to face Mackay Saturday June 11.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/2cdcec9f-f2d8-4ae0-988c-b97c81ce5fa2.jpg/r8_181_3537_2175_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg