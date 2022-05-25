You said it: What our readers said about the election

news, local-news,

Here is what our readers across the nation said after the election of the Albanese Labor government on Saturday May 21. YOU SAID IT: "Hopefully this election result will be the beginning of the end of the adversarial two-party political system in Australia. We need a government consisting of competent, experienced professionals to run the country, not ideological political hacks from either side." - Bob "I discerned that Anthony did resemble an old-fashioned schoolmaster. Insisting openly and publicly that his is going to be a disciplined approach is very refreshing. His way will give relief to many who have it to the eye-teeth of endless social media poison and want to leave it behind them for honesty, without rabble rousing, without lynching people or "cancelling" them. Treating each other with respect, coupled with kindness, will transform society." - Brent. "This is an amazing change! The people have spoken. Here's hoping things will change!" - Heather. "Yes - I believe politics will now change for the better. But I hope the LNP will not become like the Abbott opposition and simply say no to everything and undermine good policy. I don't care who leads the Liberal Party but I hope they read the room and don't jump more to the right. I say well done to the independents and Greens. I look forward to seeing their contribution." - Paul. "The 2022 election result proves that the Australian community repudiates Trumpist politics, presidential campaigning and the culture wars. We want adults to represent us in parliament and we want them to work together constructively to deal with the serious issues facing our nation." - Peter. "You ask, 'Are the teals for real?'. The re-election of the independent for Indi for the third time (Cathy McGowan's old seat), and their overwhelming support in blue ribbon Liberal seats shows a massive change in the Australian political landscape. One that started with one woman - Cathy McGowan." - Wendy. "I think these independents will bring rational debate to parliament. I also think that Labor has an ability to govern and if they listen to the independents they will keep in touch with the people. Very hopeful that we can get the change we want and need." - Rosemary. "Yes, I do believe things will change for the better and that the independents are integral to that. I see the independent movement as essential to preserving our democracy, particularly accountability." - Annabel. "What I think the election has shown us: 1) Politicians who adhere to hip pocket politics should listen to their electorates, not the Murdoch press. 2) The teals have shown that moderate liberals can be more effective outside the LNP coalition than as part of it. 3) The influence of Trumpian fake news and right wing You Tube propaganda is lingering in the UAP and One Nation vote. 4) The majority of Australians were not fooled this time by Scott Morrison's shallow marketing or Clive Palmer's advertising binge." - Ian. "The election result is a great first step in cleaning up politics. Anthony will have to lead strongly as a certain level of toxicity still remains. Morrison and Dutton kept their seats and their politics of greed and hate will be dealt by stealth. If Dutton is their leader the LNP may take an even larger battering at the next election. I'm still appalled that people voted LNP!" - Caroline. "My fond hope is that the teal independents develop into a fiscally conservative, climate change group leading the middle ground in Australian politics - the urban "small 'l'" Liberals. The existing Liberal party will devolve into the dogma-driven party of Morrison. A real taking out of the trash and a chance for renewal in Australian politics." - George. "Congratulations and a huge thank you to cartoonist Fiona Katauskas, not only for her daily enlightenments but especially the contribution of the election results in a nutshell. Brilliant!" - Maureen. "Remember, Scott Morrison was elected leader to keep Peter Dutton out. Australian women won't have a bar of Dutton. If only they'd elected Julie Bishop! She could have kept the Liberals out of trouble." - Jan. "In his excellent book 'Dark Star Safari', Paul Theroux wrote 'the African is the most lied-to person on earth. Their politicians, UN agencies, NGOs, charities etc all give false hopes that never assists the plight of the natives'. Pacific Island inhabitants are the new Africans with the Greens, Labor, academics, NGOs all telling them that if Australia stopped exporting coal and shut down our coal fired power stations global warming would reverse and the ocean levels will not rise any more. What absolute rot! Only by China drastically reducing its greenhouse gas emissions from 40 per cent of the world's production to 20 percent can any reduction in global warming occur." - Ross.

