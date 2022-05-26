news, local-news, Qld rental crisis, Scenic Rim Rentals, The Kooralbyn Valley resort, Kerry Court Motel

A FORMER Victoria Point resident and her son have become casualties of the state-wide rental crisis, which has left families homeless across Queensland. Caroline Ryan and her 35-year-old son Daniel have been staying at the Kooralbyn Valley resort while they desperately look for somewhere to live. Ms Ryan said they had stayed at the Kerry Court Motel at Beaudesert before making the decision to stay at the resort. "We came from Victoria Point where we lived in a really secure housing complex but they're putting people out because they're getting people who'll pay more. Some people are offering a year's rental in advance." Ms Ryan said they chose the Scenic Rim because they had history here and while they hoped to find somewhere close to Beaudesert they would consider moving further afield. "Daniel is my youngest and he was born at Beaudesert Hospital," she said. "He lost his eyesight when he was eight and he's legally totally blind. "We've both had long term health issues but we're hoping the country air will help." Ms Ryan said Daniel had a dream to work in the catering industry. She said she had previously worked for the Henderson family at Jimboomba House. "We met them at church in Sunnybank," she said. "We moved out there and they treated us like family. "It's now a restaurant and Daniel's always had a dream to own that one day. "Hes into food and would like to start cooking and selling it at markets." Ms Ryan said they chose the Kooralbyn Valley because there were rooms available but the arrangement was not sustainable in the long term. "Three times they've thought we'd have to go because they were booked out but each time there were cancellations and we were able to stay," she said. "We should be able to stay until June 20 before they're booked out again." Ms Ryan said they were looking for a house, ideally with three or four bedrooms and a decent kitchen. She asked anyone who knows of a suitable rental to call her on 0455 933 837.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/HFtqfvGQBrpQ2iN8zeAjTB/49b2e965-e5cb-4d25-aded-4e4f20036212.jpg/r10_376_4022_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg