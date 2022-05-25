OPINION: Women made a stand at this federal election

news, local-news,

Someone once said to me "I pictured you to be a blue voter, but listening to you talk about women, you're very progressive" I've never been more confused about what side of politics I lean towards. Last Saturday we saw an incredible shift in the political landscape. We saw people voting with their feet. In many places around Australia, more people voted for someone else. And that someone else was from a different party, or an independent. In some places that someone else was a woman. Regardless of which party you align with, Saturday was a huge win for the women of Australia. Independent, strong, professional and qualified women made it into Federal Government last night. It shouldn't be seen as 'progressive' - but it is. Australia has spent the last three years in political puberty. An emotional rollercoaster fueled by a pandemic, a war, and a freakish number of natural disasters. And then we rebelled - like a bunch of teenagers discovering themselves. During the campaign, I have constantly questioned where I fit in this new rainbow of politics. But now, I've never felt more hopeful that change is possible. Australia came of age last Saturday night. We grew up. Not because the ALP won, or the LNP lost. But because we voted consciously, we were forced to really think about what was important to us, and we voted for that. I'm incredibly proud to witness democracy in action, to see that our communities can stand strongly for what they believe in and be heard. Now we just need to work on a government that represents the diversity of our people. Baby steps. Cindy Corrie is the founder of Good Human, a community engagement and communications consultancy in the Redlands.

