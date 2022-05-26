news, local-news, fuel prices, jim chalmers, australian labor party, australian institute of petroleum

More pain at the pump is on the way for motorists across South East Queensland as petrol prices climb to levels not seen since March. Treasurer Jim Chalmers has also warned further relief is not guaranteed, saying the Albanese government would "look at the conditions at the time" when the fuel excise cut expires in September. Data released by the Australian Institute of Petroleum shows pump prices across Australia are approaching the heights reached prior to the Morrison government's excise cut. For the week ending May 22 the AIP data shows the national average for unleaded petrol was 199.1 cents per litre, up from 185 cents per litre the week before. Queensland was one of the states worst hit by the price increase with an average price across the state of 202.4 cents per litre last week. Although the Australian Labor Party campaigned extensively on cost of living matters, Treasurer Jim Chalmers told the Nine Network that the new government would not commit to extending the excise cut past its September expiry date. "Obviously we'll have a look at the conditions at the time when it comes off," Dr Chalmers said. "We'll have a budget not long after that and if there's more that we can do to ease the cost of living pressure on people we'll do that." RACQ spokesperson Lauren Cooney said prices had been increasing, and that without the cuts to the fuel excise the situation would be considerably worse. "Without the cut to fuel excise, prices would be nudging 220 cents per litre," she said. "We have high oil prices and a weak Australian dollar which is leading to high terminal gate prices, contributing to what we're paying at the bowser." The RACQ spokesperson also recommended motorists "shop around" for the best fuel prices, as ongoing volatility overseas would likely continue to affect local fuel prices. In the Redlands many service stations are charging 213.9 cents per litre, but motorists can find the cheapest fuel at Metro Capalaba where unleaded costs 199.9 cents per litre. The cheapest fuel in the Jimboomba area can be found in Greenbank, where the Woolworths Ampol and 7-Eleven service stations are each charging 203.9 cents per litre of unleaded. Prices in Beaudesert are slightly lower than other regions, with the Ampol and Liberty petrol stations both advertising a price of 197.9 cents per litre.

