Jobs seekers will find their next career move in the Redlands next month as Council hosts its second annual careers expo. The free Aspire - Redland Coast Careers Expo will be held at the PCYC Redlands, Capalaba Friday June 17. Mayor Karen Williams called for businesses to get involved, with Council already partnering with Transdev, Redlands PCYC and the Redland City Bulletin to deliver the event. "In addition to high school students seeking information on training and employment options, this event is also aimed at people wanting to upskill and people wanting to return to work or change careers," Ms Williams said. "The expo is intended to be a one-stop-shop for anyone considering their career options, so having the right exhibitors is crucial." Ms Williams said she hoped this year would have a stronger emphasis on trades, from skincare, beauty, digital design, vehicle wrapping and plumbing, to bakers, pastry chefs and mechanics. "I encourage local businesses to take up this excellent opportunity to promote their industry and business in a meaningful way," she said. Businesses from national, state and local levels will attend, as well as universities and training providers to allow residents to see diverse career opportunities and pathways. "It will be a launch point to which young people can really seek information on their chosen career pathways or speak to registered training organisations such as Maxima, Novaskill or Yourtown on how to get an apprenticeship or traineeship or be workforce ready as a step in the right direction," she said. Businesses and organisations can find more information about the Aspire - Redlands Coast Careers Expo on the Redlands Coast website.

