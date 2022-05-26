news, local-news,

FORMER state Attorney-General Jarrod Bleijie has labelled Don Brown the most litigious Parliamentarian in Queensland while claiming the Capalaba MP spent taxpayer money on anti-Scott Morrison flyers during the federal election campaign. The LNP MP used Parliamentary privilege to launch a blistering attack on Mr Brown, claiming the chief whip used his state electorate allowance to fund the flyers before calling for the money to be repaid and an apology issued to constituents. Mr Brown said he had "not used a single dollar" of taxpayer money to print or distribute flyers while they were in dispute. He said he followed the criteria for election materials, including ensuring that the flyers did not contain a party logo, ask for a vote or repeat a series of negative newspaper headlines. "I have used my own money to print and distribute that flyer while it has been in dispute," he said. "As I said previously, I am still considering my options to have this matter reviewed by the tribunal because I believe that I have complied with all three criteria set out in the handbook." Mr Bleijie had earlier told Parliament that LNP business manager Andrew Powell complained to Parliament Clerk Neil Laurie about the flyers, which had been authorised by Mr Brown's electorate office in Capalaba. Tabled documents show Mr Laurie wrote in an email to Mr Powell that the matter had been "actioned", and it was his view that the flyers were "clearly electioneering material". In the days following, on April 22, Mr Laurie sent an email to members detailing a series of complaints he had received about the use of the Electorate and Communication Allowance. The anti-Morrison flyers contained several of the former Prime Minister's most well-known comments, including "I don't hold a hose, mate" and "it's not my job". Both quotes were used heavily in Labor's election materials and advertisements throughout the six-week campaign. Mr Brown said he had disputed the matter with the clerk and was considering having the decision reviewed by a tribunal. "I am still considering that, but I do have to think about the unintended consequences of taking a matter like this to the tribunal," he said. "I would like to clear that up. I dispute that it was electioneering paraphernalia. I tried to follow the handbook as closely as possible. "As I have shown, I have met every single one of those criteria, in my opinion." Read more local news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FBYjXWQsiXtqX8bjuETRMZ/78b8687d-9d50-4c0b-8b07-99c2871ec311.jpg/r0_57_453_313_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Queensland Parliament: LNP MP Jarrod Bleijie launches attack on Capalaba MP Don Brown over anti-Scott Morrison flyers Jordan Crick