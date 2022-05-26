news, local-news, bees, keeping, redlands organic growers inc, hive, authir, john klumpp

There is a buzz about Redland Organic Growers eager to hear the benefits of the beekeeping hobby from a stingless bee expert this month. Author of Australian Stingless Bees - A guide to Stingless Beekeeping John Klumpp will be the guest speaker at the ROGI meeting June 9 at the Bayside Community Church, Alexandra Hills from 6.15pm. Mr Klumpp said shared ideas was one of the most positive aspects of the stingless beekeeping community. "While stingless beekeeping has been carried on for a long time, including by our indigenous people before European settlement, it is only in relatively recent times that, for better or for worse, a commercial interest has developed in our little native bees," he said. "This in turn seems to have prompted more scientific interest. "One recent discovery has been the special sugars contained in stingless bee honey which appear to be beneficial for human health." He said compared to other honeybee species, knowledge of native Australian bees was limited. "So even for the observant amateur stingless beekeeper there are discoveries still to be made about many aspects of our own native bees," Mr Klumpp said. The presentation is for ROGI members only. To join or renew memberships, visit https://www.rogi.com.au/membership.php.

