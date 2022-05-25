news, local-news, redland country music, tyla rodrigues

The Redlands Country Music Club features Tyla Rodrigues of Redland Bay at its next monthly social being staged on June 4. Ms Rodrigues joined the club following a chance meeting at RedFest 2021 and she has made the club a second home. Vice President Debbie Brand said club members were happy to promote and mentor her as part of the club's thrust of supporting young local talent. Ms Rodrigues has recently returned from her first stint in Tamworth where she worked at The Pub with Bill Chambers and his band, Fanzone at Tamworth Riverside stage and Toyota Main stage. While there, she was interviewed on KIX radio. Tyla's upcoming gigs include working with James Blundell at Laidley and Mt Isa and with Laura Frank at Twin Towns. She is also working as a duo with Jarrad Wrigley. Catch up with all of her latest gigs and information on her website and if you have the chance to see her anywhere at all take the opportunity because this young lady is definitely an emerging star. Entry opens at 4:30pm at Pinklands Reserve with Ms Rodrigues opening the event at 5pm. Entry is $5 and includes tea and coffee and a country-style supper around 8pm. Entertainment spans five hours and there is a door prize. Register online on redlandscountryasn.au Enquiries to Debbie on 0415 870 225 or Peter on 0459 194 688.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzEARDRGCuRfbryqRxgZWD/37bea9cb-bc1c-47fd-94fa-bf5396759dee.jpg/r77_234_781_632_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Country music social features Tyla Rodrigues