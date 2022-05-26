news, local-news,

THE state government has introduced a cost of living rebate that will slash the next round of household power bills by $175. Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the rebate would make life "a little bit easier" amid climbing cost of living pressures. She said electricity providers would automatically apply a credit to the next round of power bills. "The $175 cost of living rebate will make life just that little bit easier and brings to $575 the dividends Queenslanders have received over the past four year," Ms Palaszczuk said. "In February, we announced Queensland households would receive $50 off their power bills later this year because Queenslanders own their power assets. "With wholesale prices going up due to global instability, we have moved to raise it to $175 because we know the pressure Queenslanders face." Energy, Hydrogen and Renewables Minister Mick de Brenni said the cost of living rebate had been increased to take into account rising wholesale electricity prices. "The Australian Energy Regulator has this morning pointed out a combination of high peak demand and the impact of the invasion of Ukraine on gas prices have together resulted in a forecast increase in power bills of over 11 per cent," Mr de Brenni said. "We're working hard to keep downward pressure on prices because every dollar counts right now for Queensland households." Treasurer Cameron Dick said addressing cost of living pressures was a priority for the government. "This $385 million investment will be of most help to people who are disadvantaged [and] people who need help from rising prices," he said. Read more local news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/eff44ca7-05b7-4760-8620-c85b3e0988dc.jpg/r0_5_800_457_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg