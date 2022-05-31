The perfect coastal retreat

Property details:
Ormiston
4 bed | 2 bath | 2 car
This elegant townhouse is absolutely stunning with fabulous proportions and a true statement of style and comfort.
Positioned in an upmarket boutique development, the luxury home combines sophisticated urban style with a relaxed breezy bayside lifestyle.
The spacious living areas are flooded with natural light and showcase an array of high-end finishes and top-quality fittings, complemented by an effortless flow from inside to outside.
Privately positioned to the rear of the complex with a stylish glass/timber pivot entrance door, the home has high ceilings throughout which floods the property with natural light and catches bay breezes.
There are four oversized built-in bedrooms, the master with a walk-in robe and ensuite overlooking the sparkling plunge pool.
A modern designer's kitchen leads to spacious open plan living and dining areas which also overlook the pool and flow out to the entertaining courtyard.
In addition, the home features crisp, contemporary tones, quality tiles and premium grade carpets throughout as well as ducted and zoned air-conditioning plus ceiling fans and vacu-maid.
The townhouse enjoys a fabulous convenient bayside location just a stone's throw from the water's edge.
Group Advertising and & Special Publications journalist for QLD and NT. I began my regional news experience as a journalist for FCN's Penrith Sun in 1996.
