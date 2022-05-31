Redland City Bulletin

Athletics prodigy Leonardo Seremet jumps to gold at Australian Little Athletics Championships in Melbourne

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated May 31 2022 - 5:24am, first published 5:01am
BIG LEAP: Leonardo Seremet has won gold at the Little Athletics Championships in Melbourne. Photo: supplied

REDLANDS athletics prodigy Leonardo Seremet is on track to follow in the footsteps of his sporting heroes after claiming gold for Queensland at the Australian Little Athletics Championships in Melbourne.

JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

