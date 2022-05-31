REDLANDS athletics prodigy Leonardo Seremet is on track to follow in the footsteps of his sporting heroes after claiming gold for Queensland at the Australian Little Athletics Championships in Melbourne.
The 12-year-old, whose idols include champion sprinter Usain Bolt and basketball great Kobe Bryant, leapt to 12.19 metres in the triple jump to land a spot on the podium.
Seremet also claimed two silver medals in the 4x100m and medley relays, as Queensland finished second overall in the under 13 division and third in under 15s.
Queensland athletes brought home 16 gold, 16 silver and nine bronze medals from the championships, which were held at Mebourne's Lakeside Stadium late last month.
Seremet said he was proud of his achievements at the event.
"It feels good to win a gold medal in that all the training I've done and waking up early in the morning to go the track during the season has paid off," Seremet said.
"ALAC was really fun, and it feels good to represent your state and make my team proud."
Coles Little Athletics Australia President Sherrie Boulter said it was great to have the championships back after a two-year hiatus due to COVID.
"The event has been sorely missed by everyone and to have our best Under 13 and Under 15 athletes competing for their state once again is extremely important for the Little Athletics pathway and for the kids to showcase their talent on a national stage," she said.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
