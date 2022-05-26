news, local-news, apex 40, 200th dinner, courthouse restaurant, sue skinner

A group formed in 1986 to foster continuing friendships between former Apex members will celebrate its 200th dinner at the Courthouse Restaurant, Cleveland at noon on June 10. President Sue Skinner said the Redlands Apex 40 group was formed to support friendships formed during the years in the Apex club, a club which welcomes members aged from 18 to 40. Numerous Apex 40 members attended Redland and Water Bay clubs and these form the basis of the club as well as Apex members from elsewhere who have retired to the Redlands. "Apex is a young man's service club and you do make strong friendships and we want these friendships to continue," Ms Skinner said. Ms Skinner said she believed the 200th dinner/lunch was a significant milestone. "It symbolises that we are still going and still strong," she said. Redlands Apex 40 was formed by the late Geoff Hegarty of Cleveland and Ray Despot who she said was honoured in 2019 with the unveiling of a baton for Mr Despot and a gong for Mr Hegarty. The group is open to past Apex club members and their wives. "It's just about having fun. There is no other purpose." Ms Skinner said that a number of members had recently returned from the annual conference, known as RORT, held in Darwin. "There is about 20 minutes of business and the rest is fun," she said. Cost of the lunch is $50. Bookings can be made with Ross Pollock on 0419 512 459. Club enquiries to Ms Skinner on 0427 385 387,

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzEARDRGCuRfbryqRxgZWD/2a017ac0-a83b-4a97-a9f7-399fd4789c58.jpg/r91_62_360_214_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg