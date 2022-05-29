news, local-news, isolated, seniors, queensland, lonely, interent, connect, inclusee

Isolated seniors can connect with others through a new site with the aim of reducing loneliness among older Queensland residents. Community organisation Inclusee has created a website to allow Australians feeling isolated or lonely to engage with people going through similar experiences. Inclusee CEO Rachel Cook said the program aimed to combat loneliness, particularly for senior residents in remote and regional areas. "Our service has hundreds of participants and volunteers across 19 regions who have had thousands of hours of connection, laughter, education and conversation together," Ms Cook said. "Loneliness can greatly impact physical health, mental health, and overall well-being." She said isolation had increased amongst older Australians with COVID lockdowns and border closures keeping them from family, friends and social outings. The free program partners volunteers with participants who have similar interests and allows them to meet regularly over video. Participant 79-year-old Jan Wilson said the programs helped her feel connected. "The programs are absolutely fantastic," she said. "The idea of having someone to connect with every week and having a laugh is just the best feeling. And it's like they are sitting there right beside you." The service has operated for almost 50 years and connects qualified volunteers with older Australians for face-to-face visits, telephone and digital catch ups. Ms Cook has called for participants over the age of 65 and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people over 50-years-old who feel at risk of social isolation and loneliness to get involved. "While there will never be a substitute for one-on-one, person-to-person contact, simple technologies are opening up exciting prospects for the future of care," Ms Cook said. Inclusee is funded by government grants throughout the eastern states of Australia. It also offers a virtual community centre open 8am-5pm weekdays where participants can connect with volunteers and other participants for a chat. Inclusee has a range of online clubs and interest groups from learning to shop online to bingo, men's shed, Greek culture club, and caters to travel enthusiasts and trivia buffs too. Some eligibility requirements apply. Register online at www.inclusee.org.au or call 1800 287 687.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5j9qeAa2aY4LpWZ52cph4N/d1353c1d-a231-43c2-8c4f-75a9c6d9c8ad.jpg/r0_279_5184_3208_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg