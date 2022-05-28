news, local-news, music, sm2 band, michael stewart, songwriting, song, write

A Redlands musician who discovered his talent and passion for songwriting through COVID has written almost 600 songs in two years for SM2 Band. Michael Stewart writes songs and works as a promotor and advisor for Capalaba SM2 Band, made up of music teachers Mick Quinn and Steve Brady and their friend James Morrison. SM2 productions began with Mr Quinn, who has worked in the music industry having a desire to use his skills and experience to create quality music with a group of like-minded friends. Mr Stewart said the SM2 Band allowed him to express himself and share his songs with others. "Since April 2020 I've written nearly 600 songs after never writing one single song beforehand," he said. "I'm sure other musicians who develop original music can relate to the excitement of coming up with a good idea which often enough is sitting on the surface waiting to be picked up." The band has released songs about social causes, events and stories, such as Everyone's a Hero, encouraging people to isolate throughotu COVID, and Lower East Side, a tribute to the victims of the 9/11 tragedy 20 years on. Mr Stewart said he was never short of inspiration on the Bayside. "One day I was driving through Manly West and I came up with the song Mexican Senoritas Dance," he said. "I liked the sound the vowel in Mexico and so developed a story an old Mexican band playing in the late afternoon and of a moment where a man was mesmerised by this black-haired senorita dancing. "This song features Aaron Tickner on trumpet and Florent Devos on acoustic guitar." Another personal favorite of his is This Song about his experience writing music. "It's a deep introspective of what it means for me to write a song and the emotion embedded inside the writing of this lyric is very special," he said. "That idea came from watching a news item on LA's Last Bookstore. "It was composed and sung by the very talented Michael Quinn." In the last year, their band have featured on Bay FM 100.3 and Gold Coast FM 94.1. SM2 has three songs almost complete for release this year, and Mr Stewart said he had no plans of slowing down. "I'll continue to write for many reasons... I do it for a good story and they come to me every day," he said. "I believe at the heart of a good song is its story."

