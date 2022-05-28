news, local-news,

Crowded House will bring the crowds to Sirromet winery with a day on the green performance on November 5. Tickets are on sale from 2pm on June 3. The new Dreamers Are Waiting tour promises legendary anthems from the band's 35-year career, including Don't Dream It's Over, Something So Strong, Four Seasons In One Day, Distant Sun and Weather With You along with fresh new music from the band's latest album, Dreamers Are Waiting. Joining them on stage will be Melbourne four-piece The Tesky Brothers and Australian trio The Waifs. The Waifs celebrates 30 years in the industry this year. To date the Dreamers Are Waiting Australian tour has played to full houses, rapturous audiences and widespread critical acclaim. It is the third tour in 15 years. The show will be a day on the green's 50th at Sirromet, since starting in 2006. Roundhouse Entertainer promoter Michael Newton said Sirromet was a venue patrons loved. "I look forward to many more great concerts there in the future," he said. a day on the green is a licensed all-ages event and under 18 patrons must be accompanied by a responsible adult. A commuter bus leaves from Capalaba and this is the recommended transport option. Tickets are from $129.90 to $204.90, plus booking fees. Parking is $20 and a hamper can be purchased for $129. Book on ticketmaster.com.au/a-day-on-the-green-tickets/artist/1057253?tm_link=search_act_2_name

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzEARDRGCuRfbryqRxgZWD/731feec1-e18f-47d2-9e45-3338e691fa9e.jpeg/r5_107_1994_1231_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Crowded House tickets available from June 3.