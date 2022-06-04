A Stradbroke Island born crafty brewery has taken the beer world by storm winning a slew of awards at the Royal Melbourne Australian International Beer Awards.
Straddie Brewing Company has won gold for Australia's best british and European Style Ale with it's Myora Springs Gose and best traditional India pale ale with it's Jumpinpin IPA.
The brewery's Mid Track Session Ale won silved for the best reduced/low alcohol, Manta Dark Lager won bronze in the best amber/dark lager category, and the Amity Pale Ale also claimed bronze for the best international style pale ale.
The local brewery began in 2020 with a dream of opening the first brewery on North Stradbroke Island.
With COVID delays, owners Kylie Taylor and Troy Beavan with head brewer Andrew Sydes perfected their recipie on the mainland at Ballistic Brewery in Sailsbury.
Ms Taylor said it was an honour to have their beers recognised amongs some of the best beverages in Australia and the world.
"The Australian Independent Beer awards is actually the largest craft beer awards in the world and they had submissions from 19 countries and more than 350 breweries entered," she said.
"Getting five awards and two of them gold was incredibly elating and for our brewer, Andrew, all of his hard work paid off."
"We're a really little brand with only six beers in the market place and we don't even have our brewery open so to be getting those acxolades while effectively homeless at this stage is amazing."
Their dream of opening the Straddie Brewery and taproom is nearly complete with construction underway on the Dunwich site expected to be open in Spring.
Ms Taylor said the entire business was inspired by a love for North Stradbroke Island.
"Both my husband and I have a big love affair with the island and it's such an amazing place," she said.
"It's so close to Brisbane and we saw a potential for creating a product that was bigger than the Island and craft beer and the craft beer trend has definitely not gone away.
"To be producing award winning beers with the name Straddie on it is is everything that we hoped for."
