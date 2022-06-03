Read about the amazing people, places and lifestyle of the coastal Redlands and Manly/Wynnum regions.
Gabriella Boumford comes full circle
Advertisement
It was a moment of nostalgia for Gabriella Boumford to step onto the Creative Generation rehearsal stage in March, this time as a member of the dance team staff.
Ms Boumford, 22, of Cleveland recalled three years as a dancer and featured vocalist in Creative Generation shows as a senior Cleveland High School student, saying it was those three years that helped shape her to become the arts professional she is today.
"Each show I did was amazing. There were lots of rehearsals and lots of numbers. It was a great training period and invaluable for my career to work with professional vocalists and choreographers in a professional arena offering a professional experience," she said.
During those years, Ms Boumford said she developed relationships with other artists and coaches and it was through one of those relationships that she found out about the position on this year's Creative Generation dance team.
"You work with these people and form friendships with people who are keen to nurture you into this arena."
Her role as a staff dancer is to work with students, helping them focus on their choreography.
Ms Boumford said she felt she had turned a full circle from being helped to helping students........
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.