Your Say: Redland readers' letters

Re: letter (RCB 06-01-2022) from Chris Reeves on the issue of bin removal. Along with locals near where I live, over several years, we have asked the council for a bin to be placed in Chantelle Court Park, Capalaba, adjacent to TAFE grounds. The playground, apart from weekends, is for the sole use of students who congregate any time from 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on weekdays. Lunch food wrappings, squashed drink cans, and bottles, are strewn around everywhere you look and have been informed the park is cleaned once a month ..because it is a small park. One female student told me she would use a bin if provided, but the council refused to 'give it a go'. Unfortunately, I received a firm refusal to ever have a bin placed in this park.