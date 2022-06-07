The perfect opportunity

Property details:
Capalaba
Your future is right here with this ideal house and land combination that will give you endless options.
It's in an ideal location and the rare 809 square metre block of land is the perfect size and aspect to subdivide allowing for two side-by-side blocks with 10.1 metre frontages.
Or you could establish a second dwelling behind with council approval, or simply rent out the existing home with a $625 per week rental appraisal.
There's nothing to lose here and even as it stands, the home itself has so much to offer.
Upstairs there are three well sized bedrooms with air-conditioning in the master.
Hardwood polished floors to the traffic and living areas are an attractive feature.
Down the internal staircase, you'll find a rumpus room with a brick bar and an office which has direct access via a glass sliding door, ideal for working from home.
There is also a multi-purpose room and second bathroom.
Outside features a sparkling salt water pool, circular driveway and side access to a good sized shed.
There is enough space behind the pool to indulge in a larger shed and recycle the original if you are looking for the extra large hide-away, or land bank for now and develop later.
There's no doubt this property truly is a win-win.
