A REDLANDS man has been charged with multiple offences after throwing wheelie bins outside a police station and being found in possession of a knife.
Police allege the 26-year-old began shouting, swearing and acting aggressively outside Dunwich Police Station on North Stradbroke Island about 3.20pm on Sunday.
The man is alleged to have picked up and thrown wheelie bins onto the road during the incident, which caused rubbish to scatter.
Officers who were patrolling the Queensland Cup rugby league game at Ron Stark Oval returned to the station when the man was arrested.
A knife was found in the man's pocket during a search of his body and he was transported to the Cleveland watchhouse.
He is due to appear in Cleveland Magistrates Court later this month charged with public nuisance, obstruct police, wilful damage and possessing a knife in public.
Sergeant Darren Scanlan said the man had embarrassed himself and his family and should be ashamed of his behaviour.
"This was appalling behaviour in what had been a highly successful weekend supporting Deadly Choices, an Indigenous health initiative and organisation, culminating in the game between Wynnum Manly and the Capras being held on Minjerribah for the first time since 2018," he said.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
