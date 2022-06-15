Cleveland
Visit Straddievarious at Raby Bay Harbour Thursday, June 17 between 4 and 7pm for the official launch of the abstract exhibition with stunning paintings by local artists on display.
Capalaba
Redland City Council hosts the Aspire - Redlands Coast Careers Expo on Friday June 17 from 10am-3pm at Redlands PCYC for students, tradespeople wanting to upskill and jobseekers.
Capalaba
The award-winning creative team from Monkey Baa Theatre Company are back with a brand-new take on another much-loved tale, Edward the Emu at RPAC Friday June 17 at 10.30am and 1pm. Tickets online.
Raby Bay
After weather post-ponements, the STAR Community Services celebration of Volunteers will be held Saturday June 18 at Raby Bay Harbour Park with entertainment, community group displays, food, games, raffles and more.
Cleveland
Sign up for a free 10 week law class called Our Legal System from July 11 at the Redland Museum and each Thursday at 1:30 pm. Inquire at cud08@iprimus.com.au.
Victoria Point
Jennie J and the Folk Redlands Band will perform a special feature performance at the Victoria Point Bowls Club on Sunday, June 19 from 1pm as part of the Folk Redlands Club's monthly live music event.
Ormiston, Cleveland
Over 50s fitness classes are held Mondays and Thursdays at the Scouts Hall in ormiston from 9.30-10.30am, and the Star of the Sea Parish Hall on Tuesdays. Call Penny on 0407 789 745.
Cleveland
Redlands CWA hall hosts craft sessions Tuesdays, 9.30-11.30am.
