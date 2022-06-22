Redland Bay
Capalaba
Potter, sculptor, weaver and painter Robyn Parsons will hold the exhibition Hullabaloo at Macleay Island Arts Complex 95-97 Coast Road Macleay Island. The grand opening is 1pm Saturday June 25.
Victoria Point
The next RDCOTA Victoria Point Chit Chat morning tea will be held at 10.15am at the Victoria Point Tavern Friday June 27. RSVP to 3488 0680.
Cleveland
Sign up for a free 10 week law class called Our Legal System from July 14 at the Redland Museum and each Thursday at 1:30 pm. Inquire at cud08@iprimus.com.au.
Alexandra Hills
Share your singing talents every Wednesday at the Alex Hills Hotel for Karaoke night from 8pm.
Cleveland
The Redland Reads Book Club comes together to discuss the book of the month, The Beautiful Words by Vanessa McCausland, Saturday April 23 from 10-11.30am at Cleveland Library.
Capalaba
Play Rangers Loose Parts Bush Kitchen Day has a native plant theme for the child-led imagination session in the natural surrounds of IndigiScapes, Monday June 27 from 9.30-11.30am.
Cleveland
Unleash your inner Legomaster in a series of fast and creative challenges against the clock at the Cleveland Library Tuesday June 28 from 2-3pm.
