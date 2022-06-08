Straddie visitor blows almost double legal limit

A 38-year-old man has blown almost twice the legal alcohol limit while holidaying on North Stradbroke Island.
Police allege the man, from Edens Landing in Logan, blew 0.09 at a static RBT site at Point Lookout about 3.15pm on Saturday.
He is due to front Cleveland Magistrates Court later this month charged with drink driving.
Sergeant Darren Scanlan reminded people that motorists could expect police to be anywhere, anytime.
"The man had been drinking at his campsite and thought they would go for a drive to get more supplies. It was a poor decision," he said.
Queensland Assistant Police Commissioner Ben Marcus has penned an open letter urging people to make good decisions behind the wheel.
"Sometimes you may see us and sometimes you may not," he said.
"While our fleet of marked cars and motorcycles is a visual reminder to obey the road rules, our unmarked fleet monitor driving behaviours when there's no obvious deterrent because this is the only way to get through to some people."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
