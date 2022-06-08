Straddie visitor blows almost double legal limit

Redland City Bulletin

Logan man to front court after blowing almost twice legal alcohol limit at Point Lookout

By Jordan Crick
Updated June 9 2022 - 3:16am, first published June 8 2022 - 9:00pm
A 38-year-old man has blown almost twice the legal alcohol limit while holidaying on North Stradbroke Island.

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

