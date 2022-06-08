REDLAND Bay teenager Holly Komorowski has landed a lead role in Queensland Musical Theatre's production of The Sound of Music.
The 19-year-old Cleveland State High School graduate said it was her dream to play Liesl von Trapp in the iconic musical.
"I feel so honoured, especially because I love this show so much and it's my favourite movie," Ms Komorowski said.
"The creative team is so lovely. Everyone is like a big family."
Ms Komorowski has performed in several musicals throughout her formative years, but said her role in The Sound of Music was the biggest of her career to date.
"It is my first lead role out of high school," she said.
"I had some lead roles in uni but this is quite out of my comfort zone, because it is all new to me."
Ms Komorowski attended Brisbane Academy of Musical Theatre and has performed in several shows with Harvest Rain Theatre Company, including The Wizard of Oz and Grease.
The 19-year-old planned to take a gap year in 2022 before landing her dream role as the oldest von Trapp child.
"I auditioned for The Sound of Music in January and I got the role, so it has kind of filled up my entire year," she said.
"After the show I will just keep auditioning."
The Sound of Music is playing at The Twelfth Night Theatre in Bowen Hills until June 12. Tickets are on sale at ticketek.com.au.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
