Luxury living on Cleveland Point

Property details:
Cleveland
Advertisement
An exclusive bayside lifestyle awaits within a prestigious boutique complex, meticulously designed and overlooking the sparkling waters of Moreton Bay.
This prestigious penthouse style apartment is set in a prime Cleveland Point establishment of only 12 premium residences showcasing a stylish blend of contemporary executive finishes, sun-soaked interiors, relaxed alfresco spaces, heated pool and stunning views.
The home boasts a sun-drenched tri-level design with lift access on each level, a sophisticated fusion of elegance and modern style. Chic neutral tones, high ceilings and floor to ceiling glass perfectly complements the expansive open plan design and stunning position.
Click HERE to see the latest real estate E-edition.
Group Advertising and & Special Publications journalist for QLD and NT. I began my regional news experience as a journalist for FCN's Penrith Sun in 1996.
Group Advertising and & Special Publications journalist for QLD and NT. I began my regional news experience as a journalist for FCN's Penrith Sun in 1996.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.