Capalaba MP Don Brown calls for Attorney General to appeal teen killer's sentence

By Jordan Crick & Aap
Updated June 9 2022 - 6:20am, first published 6:00am
TRAGEDY: Kate Leadbetter and Matthew Field were killed when a four-wheel-drive hit them at Alexandra Hills.

CAPALABA MP Don Brown has urged the Queensland Attorney General to appeal the sentence handed down to the teenager who killed Kate Leadbetter and Matt Field at Alexandra Hills on Australia Day 2021.

