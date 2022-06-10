A LOGAN man has been charged with 15 offences after an alleged armed robbery on the bayside.
Police allege a man demanded money and cigarettes at a Manly West shop before making off with a quantity of cash on Tuesday.
Advertisement
The man entered the store on Preston Road with another man about 5.15am.
Police say a store attendant was assaulted before a man is said to have fled the scene in a stolen car.
Highway Patrol officers saw the vehicle driving dangerously in the bayside area the next day, sparking a Polair persuit.
The men were tracked to Amberjack Street at Manly West where they abandoned the car and fled on foot.
Police and dog squad officers had been deployed in the area and quickly apprehended both men.
The 25-year-old was charged with 15 offences, including armed robbery, common assault, serious assault person over 60, burglary, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and driving without a licence.
A 23-year-old Woolloongabba man has been charged with offences unrelated to the alleged Manly West robbery, including receiving tainted property and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.
The car used to flee the robbery scene was allegedly stolen from Brookwater in Ipswich on June 6.
Both men appeared in Wynnum Magistrates Court on Friday and were remanded in custody. Their matters are expected to be heard again on June 27.
Police are urging anyone with dashcam footage in the area around Preston Road between 5am and 6am on June 7 to come forward.
Read more local news here
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.