Phone app pay complaint

Several hotels, taverns and restaurants in the Redlands are no longer accepting EFTPOS to purchase food in their restaurants. Cash only, or you must use their Phone App. For the latter, it is mandatory to enter your private information, name, phone and, email etc. We were caught out on Saturday and I refused to provide my details. When we questioned staff, we were told they could 'help' us with the phone app - that was not the problem!
Unfortunately for many older patrons, this is a huge issue. A friend overheard an 80+ lady very upset as she could not buy lunch for herself and a family member. She only had a credit card, no phone, and no cash, as Covid has encouraged cashless transactions over the last two years. She has never used a phone app or an ATM. It was a demeaning and discriminatory experience for her.
This is completely unacceptable. It's bad enough there is no service in many venues these days - being handed an iPad to order yourself etc., now this.
I certainly will not be eating at these venues while this is in place. There are too many other local small businesses that can use our support, rather than discriminatory hotels only interested in obtaining details for marketing purposes. Rosemary O'Connor, Cleveland
Power generation due to gas in Australia runs at about 21 per cent. David Littleproud said on Insiders "that when the sun didn't glow and the wind didn't blow," it was gas that had to take up the slack. This was his reasoning for the jump in energy costs. Using his logic, it stands to reason that the converse must be true. Most of the time, the sun does glow, and the wind does blow. So, where is the gas (or part thereof) that would have been used in the absence of solar and wind energy being stored? The answer is that it is not being stored or saved for backup purposes, but rather it is being sold on internationally. So to get over this short term power glitch, all that is required is to be able to dip (temporarily) into the reserves of gas that should have accumulated.
Mal McKercher, Thornlands.
In response to L Hanson's comment (RCB June 1, 2022), "Great to see a true right-wing Christian family man in Henry Pike get elected in Bowman. Would a truly Christian family man say "(It) states quite clearly in the Bible that f****** a fat chick is a sin beyond redemption,"? Because this is what Pike said.
Jenni van Rooyen, Alexandra Hills.
It seems there are many residents in the Redlands that are against the development of Toondah Harbour with the volume of letters to the Bulletin. Wake up fellow Redlanders. The only way to have your voice heard is to question your local representative and threaten them with removing your support at the ballot box. It can be plainly seen by the fact that the federal leaders can conjure extra millions of dollars to win your votes and get themselves into power.
R Roberts, Cleveland.
