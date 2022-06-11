Redland City Bulletin
Have Your Say

Your Say: Phone app and cash only food venues are discriminatory

June 11 2022 - 7:00pm
Phone app pay complaint

Several hotels, taverns and restaurants in the Redlands are no longer accepting EFTPOS to purchase food in their restaurants. Cash only, or you must use their Phone App. For the latter, it is mandatory to enter your private information, name, phone and, email etc. We were caught out on Saturday and I refused to provide my details. When we questioned staff, we were told they could 'help' us with the phone app - that was not the problem!

