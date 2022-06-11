Phone app pay complaint

Power generation due to gas in Australia runs at about 21 per cent. David Littleproud said on Insiders "that when the sun didn't glow and the wind didn't blow," it was gas that had to take up the slack. This was his reasoning for the jump in energy costs. Using his logic, it stands to reason that the converse must be true. Most of the time, the sun does glow, and the wind does blow. So, where is the gas (or part thereof) that would have been used in the absence of solar and wind energy being stored? The answer is that it is not being stored or saved for backup purposes, but rather it is being sold on internationally. So to get over this short term power glitch, all that is required is to be able to dip (temporarily) into the reserves of gas that should have accumulated.

