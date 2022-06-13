REDLANDS United have atoned for last week's loss on the road, with a late strike from player of the match Ryo Emoto sealing a 2-1 victory for the Red Devils over Mitchelton.
In contrast to the previous week, Redlands were on the front foot from the kick off and scored their first goal within four minutes.
Persistent pressure from the Red Devils produced a corner where Dylan Brent's running header nestled into the top corner of the net.
Mitchelton didn't drop their heads and continually pressured the Red Devils throughout the half.
Play went from end to end as both sides continued to seek attacking opportunities.
The half saw only glimpses of Redland's usual quick ball speed as Mitchelton's tight pressure limited their creative play.
Redlands were on the attack within Mitchelton's half as the referee signaled for half time with the scoreline remaining 1-0.
Mitchelton came out strong in the second half, but the Redlands defence maintained their form.
Redlands were the ones looking likely to add to the scoreboard as they continually went close to extending their lead.
Guil Santana fired in a sizzling shot from 25 meters out which stung the Mitchelton's keeper's gloves. He had three further chances to extend the lead but was denied on each occasion.
It was Ryo Emoto who got the goal Redlands was seeking after chasing down a defender and stealing the ball before going past the remaining defenders and slotting the ball past the keeper.
Mitchelton looked unlikely to get past the scrambling Redlands defence except for almost the last play of the game when they scored a goal from an unmarked header from a corner.
The referee signaled full time a few seconds after the restart.
Redlands are back at home next weekend as they play host to Southside Eagles in round 14 of the FQPL1 at 5.15pm on Saturday.
