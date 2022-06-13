Redland City Bulletin

Late Ryo Emoto goal seals crucial win for Redlands United against Mitchelton

By Ray Gardner
Updated June 13 2022 - 6:32am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACTION: Red Devils' Noah Hitchcock puts pressure on Mitchelton danger man Shuto Kuboyama during Saturday night's 2-1 win. Photo: Ray Gardner

REDLANDS United have atoned for last week's loss on the road, with a late strike from player of the match Ryo Emoto sealing a 2-1 victory for the Red Devils over Mitchelton.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.