Redland City Bulletin

Residents urged to avoid smoke amid planned burn in Bayview Conservation Area

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated June 13 2022 - 4:21am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HAZARD REDUCATION: A planned burn is underway in the Bayview Conservation Area. Photo: file image

RESIDENTS in Mount Cotton and Redland Bay are being urged to avoid smoke as a hazard reduction burn is carried out in the Bayview Conservation Area.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.