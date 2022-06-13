RESIDENTS in Mount Cotton and Redland Bay are being urged to avoid smoke as a hazard reduction burn is carried out in the Bayview Conservation Area.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services is urging people to stay indoors, avoid driving through smoke and follow health guidance.
Smoke is currently affecting Bayview Conservation Area and surrounding suburbs.
QFES advises that reduced air quality may cause health impacts for some people and smoke could affect visibility for motorists.
A warning advising of the planned burns and its potential impacts was released shortly after 11am on Monday.
Redland City Council has also issued a statement advising residents of the work and is calling for people to keep medications close by if they suffer a respiratory condition.
It said all attempts were being made to limit smoke hazards.
The burn is being carried out to reduce the volume of forest litter fuel, which helps decrease the fire danger and provides conditions for native regeneration.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
